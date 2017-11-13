Mistakes so costly for Kat Driscoll in World Championships

Kat Driscoll suffered disappointment in the World Trampoline Championships in Sofia yesterday.

The double Olympian from West Rainton endured problems in her semi-final routine, with too much travelling, and had to stop early.

Thet resulted in a low score of 41.490 which left her down in 20th place.

It was a setback for the 31-year-old from the Apollo club in Washington, who on Saturday won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the team event.

Her team-mates in that triumph fared much better.

British champion Laura Gallagher finished 10th with a score of 54.420, while youngster Izzy Songhurst ended up a superb 12th with a score of 54.230.

In the men’s event, Elliott Browne produced two superb routines to take World Championship tumbling bronze for Great Britain.

Browne was hugely impressive to score 75.700 points, equal to the silver medal gymnast, with Browne given bronze on a tie break rule (which adds the total execution scores).

There were fine results for Kristof Willerton who finished fifth in the tumbling final and Kirsty Way who placed sixth in the DMT final.

Browne said: “It makes all the training and hard work worthwhile. I’ve had my ups and downs coming in to this but training out here has been great and that gave me a lot of positivity going in to the final.

“I was first up so felt like I had nothing to lose. Waiting for the final gymnast to compete I was so nervous then when the finals scores came up I burst in to tears, it’s amazing!”