Who are Fulwell73? Everything you need to know about TV execs linked with Sunderland takeover

A group of Sunderland fans have been linked with a move to buy Sunderland AFC from Ellis Short.

The consortium, headed up by members of successful TV production company Fulwell73, are reported to be ready to rival any offer made for the club by other interested parties.

But who are the men behind the bid?

- Fulwell 73 are a production company who have risen to prominence with a number of hugely successful shows and films.

- They were behind the well received ‘Class of 92’ film, documenting the rise of Manchester United’s golden generation, as well as the The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

- Corden became the fifth partner in January this year.

- The three partners in the company linked with the move are Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner and Ben Turner, are fanatical and lifelong Sunderland fans.

- The company takes its name from the Fulwell End at Roker Park, where the trio watched Sunderland during their childhood. 73 relates to the year of the famous FA Cup win

- Their London office has a number of rooms named after Sunderland icons such as Niall Quinn and Julio Arca.

- It is not yet clear who else is backing the rumoured bid, which would require substantial further funding to reach Ellis Short’s asking price. However, former England defender Tony Adams and ex-Chelsea chief executive Paul Smith have also been linked with the consortium