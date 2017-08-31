Sunderland move for Ross McCormack in the balance but no interest in Newcastle outcast Jack Colback

Sunderland remain in talks with Aston Villa to sign Ross McCormack but the move is in the balance.

There is still distance between the two clubs on the financial arrangement of a loan deal, with Villa hoping to have a significant chunk of his wages covered.

Black Cats boss Simon Grayson is exploring a number of options to strengthen his squad but a striker remains a key priority.

Time is ticking on a deal for McCormack, who has been one of Grayson's key targets ever since arriving at the club. Steve Bruce has said in recent weeks that he expects the striker to leave. The player himself is keen on the move but the two clubs have not been able to agree terms as of yet. Sunderland have been lining up other targets should they miss out on the Scottish forward, with a loan move for Jordan Rhodes knocked back.

The Black Cats have also been linked with a move for Jack Colback, who is surplus to requirements at Newcastle but keen to stay in the North East.

Sunderland have no interest in that deal at this stage.