Sunderland linked with Ligue 1 swoop for Montpellier star Ryad Boudebouz

Sunderland have today been linked with Algerian playmaker Ryad Boudebouz.

The Montpellier star is enjoying a great season in Ligue 1, and has scored seven goals in 16 appearances.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has limited funds at his disposal, but could move for the 26-year-old who would cost around £9million.

The Black Cats have scouted the French market extensively in the last 12 months, and signed Didier Ndong in a club record £13.6million summer move from Lorient.

Last January, Sam Allardyce brought in Wahbi Khazri and Lamine Kone from Bordeaux and Lorient respectively.

A former French youth international, Boudebouz switched allegiances to Algeria in 2010. He is currently out with a knee injury, meaning he missed the Africa Cup of Nations, but is expected to be fit by the end of the month.