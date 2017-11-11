Sunderland kids hammer Newcastle for another derby win

It was back to back derby wins for Sunderland as they ran out deserved winners at Longbenton in the FA Premier Youth league.

Following their win at Middlesbrough last week, they completed the double in convincing style against their old rivals.

Following a quiet opening, Sunderland took over the game by placing more emphasis on going wide with Williams Kokolo and Sam Greenwood down the left and the Tom Howard - Benji Kimpioka partnership down the right.

The first goal came after 17 minutes of increasing pressure. Howard played in Bali Mumba who got to the line and pulled back for Kimpioka, who had switched inside to score with a calm finish from close range.

The Wearsiders were a real threat every time they went forward but they also defended well to keep the lead at half time.

Indeed, goal keeper Anthony Patterson - who comes from Newcastle - was forced to make two great one-on-one saves to preserve the advantage but then Sunderland took over the game and the second goal was just a matter of time.

It finally came when Kimplioka, who had a very good game, cut inside the central defender who brought him down. Lee Connelly stepped up to crash the ball into the top left corner of the net. The keeper went the right way but the strike was much too powerful for him to repel.

Sunderland consolidated for the remainder of the game but then added a third for good measure in injury time.

Jordan Hickey worked the ball well to Kimpioka in the centre of goal on the edge of the box and a brilliant reverse pass sent Jake Hackett clear to score across the keeper.

Delighted coach Mark Atkinson said: "It was very pleasing - a quality performance with the same attitude as last week being repeated as we hoped it would be. Above all, it was our first clean sheet of the season which is very important."

Newcastle: Huuhtanen, Watts, Cass, Gamblin, Walters, Aplin, Goodridge, Longstaff, Wilson, Allan, Sorenson.

Sunderland: Patterson, Howard, Derbali, Young, Kokola, Mumbala, Hickey, Hackett, Kimpioka, Connelly, Greenwood (Best 57).

Sunderland have been drawn away to Watford in the F.A,. Youth Cup. No date has been fixed but the tie has to be played before December 16th.