Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone ruled out for minimum of three months

Vito Mannone has been ruled out for a minimum of THREE months after tearing ligaments in his elbow.

It means David Moyes will now target goalkeeping cover before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Moyes told his press conference this morning: "Vito has torn ligaments in his elbow and we're waiting to see whether it will require surgery.

"A minimum of three months."

England Under-21 international Jordan Pickford will start in goal at Southampton and he is now set for an extended run in the Sunderland side.

Wednesday’s win over League One Shrews was Pickford's first game on home soil.

His catching and distribution - which helped lead to Adnan Januzaj’s winner - stood out, while he made a superb save from Newcastle United loanee Ivan Toney.