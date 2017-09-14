Sunderland defender on life at in-form Hartlepool United

Three games, two clean sheets and seven points.

Sunderland defender Michael Ledger is enjoying life at in-form Hartlepool United since arriving on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has played every minute of the three games played since signing for the National League outfit, helping Pools turn their season around.

After a dismal start Pools are now unbeaten in four, a run which included three straight wins.

Ledger has struck up an instant partnership with on-loan St Johnstone defender Keith Watson at the heart of Pools’ defence, the pair helping Craig Harrison’s side secure a point in the goalless draw at rain-lashed Wrexham on Tuesday.

And he is relishing his time on loan at Pools,

“I am enjoying it, this run we are on,” said Ledger, who spent last season on loan at Viking in Norway.

“We were disappointed not to take three points but that just shows how far we have come, we are looking for a win in every game now.

“It was a tough game, we knew that. To come away with a clean sheet from Wrexham we are over the moon.

“It was a proper night for football. Defenders had to be careful with the clearances and the surface, to come away with a point is a good result. I like conditions like that, you can get a slide tackle in!

“We were happy to come and get a result and now we move on to Saturday. We are in good form and not conceding many goals, which is good.

“We should have nicked it, the chances we had were the better chances.”

Ledger initially caught the eye on his Pools debut in the comfortable 3-1 win over Maidstone United, followed by the 1-0 win over Dagenham and Redbridge and the draw with Wrexham.

Pools, up to 17th in the National League, travel to ninth-placed Leyton Orient on Saturday lunchtime, a game to be screened live on BT Sport.

Ledger added: “Leyton Orient is another big team in this league, it is a good test for us but I can’t see why we can’t go and get three points.”