Sunderland closing in on midfield target

Sunderland are closing in on a deal for Sevilla defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra.

The Black Cats have had a bid, understood to be £7.7million accepted for the 28-year-old midfielder, ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

It is understood Iborra is keen to test himself in the Premier League and is open to a move to Wearside, where he would double his wages.

Iborra’s agent Fede Marco confirmed Sunderland’s bid to the Spanish press, with his client now weighing up his next career move.

Valencia’s interest in Iborra, who came off the bench for Sevilla against Villarreal on Sunday evening, is reported to have waned - leaving Sunderland in pole position to sign him.

David Moyes has targeted central midfield as one of the areas he needs to strengthen, with goalkeeping cover, defensive cover and a striker also on the wishlist ahead of what promises to be a busy final couple of days of transfer business.

It comes as Sunderland weigh up a late move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason.

Premier League rivals Hull City have already agreed an £8million fee but Sunderland are reported to have made a late move, with a £40,000 a week deal on the table.

Initial talks are understood to have taken place between Sunderland and Mason’s representatives but no fee has yet been agreed with Spurs.

The 25-year-old has been told he will struggle for first team opportunities at White Hart Lane this season.

Mason scored the winning goal for Spurs against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last September.

Sunderland are in the market for midfield reinforcements after injuries to Lee Cattermole, Jan Kirchhoff and Seb Larsson, while a deal to resign Yann M’Vila on a permanent deal is proving extremely complicated.

Rubin Kazan are demanding more than £5million for a player out of contract in January.

Meanwhile, there were reports overnight that Liverpool have turned down a loan bid from Sunderland for striker Danny Ings.

The former Burnley forward missed most of last season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in October.