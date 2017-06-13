Sunderland and Everton close to bumper Jordan Pickford deal

Everton a close to sealing deal for Sunderland's Jordan Pickford.

The Echo understands a deal is at an advanced stage with a fee agreed.

Everton have met the Black Cats valuation of £30 million once various add-ons and clauses have been added.

The Blues have been one of the frontrunners for Pickford's signature following Sunderland's relegation, looking for a new number one after a mixed season for Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg.

Pickford is currently away on international duty and said that his future will be settled once England have concluded their European U21 Championship campaign.

He said: "I have spoken to my agent and told him that I just want to concentrate on the Euros and be the best I can be.

“I’ll see where it takes me. Being a Sunderland lad it’s a bit hard to take and it’ll always be hard to take.

“Financially it’s not ideal for the whole club. For me, having grown up there, seeing people you’ve known for a long time losing their jobs is not nice."

The 23-year-old has ambitions to challenge for a place in England's World Cup squad and with Joe Hart struggling for form, first team football at Everton could give him a strong springboard to make a claim. He is likely to have a medical following the end of the European U21 Championships.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with a swoop for the prodigious talent but it now seems as if the Goodison Park outfit will win the race.

Manchester City recently splashed out a bumper fee for Benfica's Ederson, while United look set to hold on to David de Gea.

Arsene Wenger meanwhile, recently insisted that he would sign a keeper this summer despite Pickford's sensational performance in a 2-0 win for the Gunners against the Black Cats at the Emirates Stadium.