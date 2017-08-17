Sunderland AFC transfer news: Lyon interest in Didier Ndong

French side Lyon are reported to be keeping tabs on Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong.

The 23-year-old midfielder - who joined Sunderland from Lorient last summer for a club record £13.6million fee - has started the Championship campaign well and his performances have caught the eye with Lyon linked with a move for him by L'Équipe.

Ndong isn't their number one target, though.

Pape Cheikh Diop - who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotpsur - is their number one target and there are reports Lyon have made a bid for the Celta Vigo midfielder.

Diop is reported to favour a move to London and should Lyon's move not materialise, then Ndong is reported to be on a list of potential targets for Lyon.

Sunderland have overseen a major summer overhaul this summer following relegation from the Premier League with the likes of Jermain Defoe, Jordan Pickford, Vito Mannone and Fabio Borini all moving on.

The Black Cats have so far signed seven players this summer with the hard work continuing behind the scenes to bring in further new faces.

The transfer window doesn't close until August 31 and Grayson last night again reiterated his stance that it should close before the season kicks off - with the issue a hot topic nationally.

Grayson, speaking after the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, added: "100 per cent I want to see it close [before the season starts], I have been on about it for several years.

"I think it is totally against what you are trying to do as a manager, you are trying to get your group together and want to know where you are.

"We have talked about this over the past few weeks, we are vulnerable to players leaving as every other club in the country and Europe is too.

"Hopefully it comes in sooner rather than later."