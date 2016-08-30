Sunderland AFC transfer news: Lens completes Fenerbahce loan, Iborra deal collapses, Mason joins Hull City

Sunderland have been dealt a transfer blow after the move for Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra collapsed and Ryan Mason joined Hull City.

Sevilla had accepted a £7.7million offer from Sunderland for Iborra but the agreed deal is now off after the club and coach decided against selling their captain.

The Echo understands Iborra was keen to test himself in the Premier League and was open to a move to Wearside - where he would double his wages - despite having played in Spain all of his career.

There is often brinkmanship between clubs late in the transfer window and a deal could yet be resurrected but it looks unlikely now given Sevilla's change of mind.

The 28-year-old came off the bench for Sevilla against Villarreal on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Hull City have won the race to sign Mason from Spurs.

Sunderland had made a late move, with a £40,000 a week deal on the table, but the midfielder has joined Hull City instead for around £10million.

The 25-year-old has been told he will struggle for first team opportunities at White Hart Lane this season.

Mason scored the winning goal for Spurs against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last September.

Meanwhile, Jeremain Lens has completed his loan move to Fenerbahce where he will be reunited with former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat.

The winger flew to Turkey last night ahead of a medical, with the 28-year-old arriving on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal next summer.

Fenerbahce confirmed the news when they tweeted a picture of Lens.

And finally, Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is set to complete a loan move to Serie A side Torino.

Sunderland had expressed an interest in the England international but Hart was keen to move abroad after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as boss.

