Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Match ratings, Black Cats suffer dire defeat

MATCH RATINGS
SUNDERLAND 4-3-3
Vito Mannone: Almost threw one in from a Shaqiri shot and then did nothing for third goal which effectively ended the contest. 4
Donald Love: Constant supply of bad passes though his ball put Defoe away for only goal. 5
John O'Shea: Unhappy return for skipper though it was not a bad display. 6
Papy Djilobodji: Didn't do a massive amount wrong, booked for crude tackle on Arnautovic. 6
Patrick van Aanholt: At the end of a week when Crystal Palace were prepared to pay a lot of money for him, not his finest game, little quality going forward. 5
Jason Denayer: Back in midfield but lost ball ahead of Stoke opener. No lack of effort but part of a midfield unit outplayed by Stoke opponents. 5
Jack Rodwell: Tried his best to revive side at 3-0 down and had home side's first shot, but missed glorious chance on the hour which would have made it 3-2. 5
Seb Larsson: Lots of sweat and ground covered but no end product. 5
Fabio Borini: Had one shot saved, bit otherwise produced little, blighted by some poor/ heavy touches. 4
Adnan Januzaj: Spent much of day on floor and when he bottled out of challenge near Stoke area that took the biscuit. Booked at death. 4
Jermain Defoe: Cool finish gave Cats some hope but he had no other chances. 6
Unused Subs: Mika, Javier Manquillo, Billy Jones, George Honeyman, Elliott Embleton, Josh Maja, Joel Asoro
Goal: Defoe 40
Booked: Djilobodji 62, van Aanholt 72, Januzaj 90
STOKE 4-3-3
Grant 6
Johnson 6
Shawcross 6
Martins Indi 6
Pieters 6
Allen 7
Adam 7 (Afellay 68, 6)
Whelan 6
Shaqiri 8 (Ngoy 89)
Crouch 7
Arnautovic 8
Unused subs: Bardsley, Taylor, Imbula, Given, Muniesa
Goals: Arnautovic 15, 22, Crouch 34
Booked: Adam 56
Referee: Mike Dean. Made no foul-ups, got yellow cards right. 6
Attendance: 42, 722