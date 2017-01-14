Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Match ratings, Black Cats suffer dire defeat

MATCH RATINGS

SUNDERLAND 4-3-3

Vito Mannone: Almost threw one in from a Shaqiri shot and then did nothing for third goal which effectively ended the contest. 4

Donald Love: Constant supply of bad passes though his ball put Defoe away for only goal. 5

John O'Shea: Unhappy return for skipper though it was not a bad display. 6

Papy Djilobodji: Didn't do a massive amount wrong, booked for crude tackle on Arnautovic. 6

Patrick van Aanholt: At the end of a week when Crystal Palace were prepared to pay a lot of money for him, not his finest game, little quality going forward. 5

Jason Denayer: Back in midfield but lost ball ahead of Stoke opener. No lack of effort but part of a midfield unit outplayed by Stoke opponents. 5

Jack Rodwell: Tried his best to revive side at 3-0 down and had home side's first shot, but missed glorious chance on the hour which would have made it 3-2. 5

Seb Larsson: Lots of sweat and ground covered but no end product. 5

Fabio Borini: Had one shot saved, bit otherwise produced little, blighted by some poor/ heavy touches. 4

Adnan Januzaj: Spent much of day on floor and when he bottled out of challenge near Stoke area that took the biscuit. Booked at death. 4

Jermain Defoe: Cool finish gave Cats some hope but he had no other chances. 6

Unused Subs: Mika, Javier Manquillo, Billy Jones, George Honeyman, Elliott Embleton, Josh Maja, Joel Asoro

Goal: Defoe 40

Booked: Djilobodji 62, van Aanholt 72, Januzaj 90

STOKE 4-3-3

Grant 6

Johnson 6

Shawcross 6

Martins Indi 6

Pieters 6

Allen 7

Adam 7 (Afellay 68, 6)

Whelan 6

Shaqiri 8 (Ngoy 89)

Crouch 7

Arnautovic 8

Unused subs: Bardsley, Taylor, Imbula, Given, Muniesa

Goals: Arnautovic 15, 22, Crouch 34

Booked: Adam 56

Referee: Mike Dean. Made no foul-ups, got yellow cards right. 6

Attendance: 42, 722