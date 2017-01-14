Search

Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Match ratings, Black Cats suffer dire defeat

Vito Mannone is beaten by Marko Arnautovic's emphatic finish for Stoke's opener. Picture by FRANK REID

Vito Mannone is beaten by Marko Arnautovic's emphatic finish for Stoke's opener. Picture by FRANK REID

5
Have your say

MATCH RATINGS

SUNDERLAND 4-3-3

Vito Mannone: Almost threw one in from a Shaqiri shot and then did nothing for third goal which effectively ended the contest. 4

Donald Love: Constant supply of bad passes though his ball put Defoe away for only goal. 5

John O'Shea: Unhappy return for skipper though it was not a bad display. 6

Papy Djilobodji: Didn't do a massive amount wrong, booked for crude tackle on Arnautovic. 6

Patrick van Aanholt: At the end of a week when Crystal Palace were prepared to pay a lot of money for him, not his finest game, little quality going forward. 5

Jason Denayer: Back in midfield but lost ball ahead of Stoke opener. No lack of effort but part of a midfield unit outplayed by Stoke opponents. 5

Jack Rodwell: Tried his best to revive side at 3-0 down and had home side's first shot, but missed glorious chance on the hour which would have made it 3-2. 5

Seb Larsson: Lots of sweat and ground covered but no end product. 5

Fabio Borini: Had one shot saved, bit otherwise produced little, blighted by some poor/ heavy touches. 4

Adnan Januzaj: Spent much of day on floor and when he bottled out of challenge near Stoke area that took the biscuit. Booked at death. 4

Jermain Defoe: Cool finish gave Cats some hope but he had no other chances. 6

Unused Subs: Mika, Javier Manquillo, Billy Jones, George Honeyman, Elliott Embleton, Josh Maja, Joel Asoro

Goal: Defoe 40

Booked: Djilobodji 62, van Aanholt 72, Januzaj 90

STOKE 4-3-3
Grant 6
Johnson 6
Shawcross 6
Martins Indi 6
Pieters 6
Allen 7
Adam 7 (Afellay 68, 6)
Whelan 6
Shaqiri 8 (Ngoy 89)
Crouch 7
Arnautovic 8
Unused subs: Bardsley, Taylor, Imbula, Given, Muniesa

Goals: Arnautovic 15, 22, Crouch 34

Booked: Adam 56

Referee: Mike Dean. Made no foul-ups, got yellow cards right. 6

Attendance: 42, 722