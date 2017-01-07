Sunderland 0 Burnley 0: Match ratings, Denayer pick of side after bore draw

MATCH RATINGS
SUNDERLAND 4-4-2
Vito Mannone: Great save from Sam Vokes in first half when Burnley striker was through. 6
Javier Manquillo: Got forward at every chance and put in threatening ball no-one was there to convert. 6
Jason Denayer: First senior start at centre-half for Cats and very good too against a dangerous forward line. Couple of timely bits of work in second half. 7
Papy Djilobodji: Having had a tough afternoon seven days earlier at Turf Moor, this was much more like it. 7
Patrick van Aanholt: Got on his bike from the opening whistle and always on the front foot, but couple of poor balls late on. 6
Fabio Borini: Plenty of toil but not Fab's day. 5
Jack Rodwell: Carried on from where he left off against Liverpool on Monday and happy to let fly from edge of the area, went closest to scoring for hosts. 7
Donald Love: Was paired with Rodwell in the middle of the park and played well, kept the ball moving nicely. 6
Seb Larsson: Would have been nice to see a better corner or two but Seb steady before getting a late rest. 5
Adnan Januzaj: Some encouragement but didn't get enough ball. 6
Jermain Defoe: A shock to see the talisman play but didn't see much possession and had no shots. 6
Subs
John O'Shea (for Larsson 84): Shored up a creaking defence. N/A
Unused Subs: Mika, Ethan Robson, Joel Asoro, George Honeyman, Elliott , Josh Maja
BURNLEY 4-4-2
Pope 6, Darika 6, Keane 6, Tarkowski 6, Ward 6, Gudmundsson 6 (Hendrick 72, 7), Defour 7, Barton 6, Arfield 6 (Kightly 60), Gray 6 (Barnes 72, 6), Vokes 6
Subs: Robinson, Lowton, Mee, Marney
Booked: Darikwa 69, Barton 89
Referee: Stuart Atwell: Fair match. 6
Attendance: 17,632