Sunderland 0 Burnley 0: Match ratings, Denayer pick of side after bore draw

MATCH RATINGS

SUNDERLAND 4-4-2

Vito Mannone: Great save from Sam Vokes in first half when Burnley striker was through. 6

Javier Manquillo: Got forward at every chance and put in threatening ball no-one was there to convert. 6

Jason Denayer: First senior start at centre-half for Cats and very good too against a dangerous forward line. Couple of timely bits of work in second half. 7

Papy Djilobodji: Having had a tough afternoon seven days earlier at Turf Moor, this was much more like it. 7

Patrick van Aanholt: Got on his bike from the opening whistle and always on the front foot, but couple of poor balls late on. 6

Fabio Borini: Plenty of toil but not Fab's day. 5

Jack Rodwell: Carried on from where he left off against Liverpool on Monday and happy to let fly from edge of the area, went closest to scoring for hosts. 7

Donald Love: Was paired with Rodwell in the middle of the park and played well, kept the ball moving nicely. 6

Seb Larsson: Would have been nice to see a better corner or two but Seb steady before getting a late rest. 5

Adnan Januzaj: Some encouragement but didn't get enough ball. 6

Jermain Defoe: A shock to see the talisman play but didn't see much possession and had no shots. 6

Subs

John O'Shea (for Larsson 84): Shored up a creaking defence. N/A

Unused Subs: Mika, Ethan Robson, Joel Asoro, George Honeyman, Elliott , Josh Maja

BURNLEY 4-4-2

Pope 6, Darika 6, Keane 6, Tarkowski 6, Ward 6, Gudmundsson 6 (Hendrick 72, 7), Defour 7, Barton 6, Arfield 6 (Kightly 60), Gray 6 (Barnes 72, 6), Vokes 6

Subs: Robinson, Lowton, Mee, Marney

Booked: Darikwa 69, Barton 89

Referee: Stuart Atwell: Fair match. 6

Attendance: 17,632