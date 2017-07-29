Sunderland 0-5 Celtic: Player ratings as Steele and Grabban debut in pre-season horror show

A Callum McGregor hat-trick sent Sunderland to a crushing 5-0 defeat in their final pre-season game.

Here's how they rated...

JASON STEELE

A debut to forget. Looked nervous and put his defence under pressure too often. 4

BILLY JONES

A strong run almost brought Sunderland a goal but otherwise largely ineffective. 5

BRENDAN GALLOWAY

Sunderland's defence rarely seemed to be on the same wavelength and Galloway has struggled. Celtic were excellent but alarm bells will be ringing for Grayson. 4

TYIAS BROWNING

Missed a good chance to score but the game was lost long before then. Has had a good pre-season but part of a poor defence today. 5

LAMINE KONE

Surely cannot be considered to start in the league on this showing. Poor positioning and erratic clearances spread panic throughout the back. 3

AIDEN McGEADY

An excellent cross for Vaughan with the score at 1-0 showed his quality but from there on in had no influence on the game. 5

DIDIER NDONG

Made some excellent challenges and interceptions in the first half but could not hold back Celtic on his own. Visitor's second half dominance on the ball stopped him from making any inroads further forward. 6

LEE CATTERMOLE (C)

Struggled to get to grips with the fluid movement of Celtic's attack and midfield. 5

LEWIS GRABBAN

Lively first half showing perhaps the only positive for Sunderland. Drew a fine save from De vries and showed his capacity to beat players and be a creative threat. 6

WAHBI KHAZRI

Did well to get through one-on-one but couldn’t get his shot away and was taken off soon after. Creativity was missed. 5

JAMES VAUGHAN

Desperately needs a goal to get up and running. De Vries denied him after a good header and the follow-up to his penalty was an excellent stop. Penalty was poor and those duties will likely be passed to Lewis Grabban. 5

SUBS

GEORGE HONEYMAN (KHAZRI, 31)

Industrious but offered little creative threat in the number ten role. 5

JOHN O’SHEA (KONE, 54) 6

JOEL ASORO (GRABBAN, 65) 6

DARRON GIBSON (CATTERMOLE, 77) 6

ADAM MATTHEWS (BILLY JONES, 77) 6