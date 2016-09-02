Striker Victor Anichebe signs for Sunderland until the end of the season

Sunderland have tonight signed free-agent striker Victor Anichebe – and he could make his debut against former club Everton.

The 28-year-old, freed by West Brom at the end of last season, has penned a contract until the end of the campaign.

The Black Cats failed to land a striker before Wednesday’s 11pm transfer deadline, but free agents can be signed at any time – and boss David Moyes has swooped to secure Anichebe , who worked under him at Everton.

Anichebe, a Nigerian international, told safc.com: “I’m really happy to be here at a great club.

“I have a lot of good friends here and everyone knows that I know the manager really well.

“He brought me through as a young player and was a big factor in me coming here.

“I had a few options in England and Europe but the manager was a huge pull for me. He knows me inside out and I feel like he can get the best out of me.”

Anichebe is not the most prolific of strikers but can give defenders plenty of problems with his physicality.

The 6ft 3in frontman hit 26 goals for Everton in 74 starts and 94 substitute appearances before leaving to join West Brom for £6million in 2013.

At Albion, he managed nine goals in 64 appearances, including 31 starts.

Sunderland have no match this weekend, because of internationals, but return with a home Premier League game against Everton on Monday, September 12.