Southampton 1 Sunderland 1: Manquillo impresses in draw but who was man of match?

Sunderland's new-look team got their season up and running with a hard-earned point at Southampton.

The Black Cats battled and scrapped and led thanks to a Jermain Defoe penalty on 81 minutes, before a Jordan Pickford error handed Jay Rodriguez an equaliser.

It was a good, all-round team performance by Sunderland, but who scooped the man of the match award?

Jordan Pickford: 7

Set for an extended run in the team after Vito Mannone's injury, the England Under-21 international had been outstanding but was at fault for Jay Rodriguez's equaliser, letting it squirm underneath him. Cruel.

Javier Manquillo: 8

Impressive debut by the on-loan Spaniard. Was a real threat going forward, especially in the first half. Pinned back after the break.

Lamine Kone: 7

Back in the starting XI after his back injury and transfer talk. Missed a golden opportunity in the first half.

Papy Djilobodji: 8

Steady display by the former Chelsea man who made some good clearances. Fantastic injury-time block. His partnership with Kone has potential.

Patrick van Aanholt: 7

As ever, better going forward. Put some fantastic balls into the boxes from set-pieces.

Jack Rodwell: 7

Sitting deep in the centre of midfield, he was neat and tidy and tried to protect the back four, especially in the second half.

Steven Pienaar: 7

Used his experience and ability to give Sunderland some energy in the centre of the park despite struggling with a knee injury. Subbed after 67 minutes.

Lynden Gooch: 5

Busy and energetic but didn't stamp his mark on the game and needs to improve his end product at this level.

Fabio Borini: 5

See above for Gooch. Subbed after appearing to tweak a groin with a pathetic free-kick attempt.

Adnan Janujaz: 7

This kid has ability and produced some great pieces of skill and mazy runs. Sunderland should be feeding him the ball at every opportunity.

Jermain Defoe: 7

Forced to live off scraps but only needed one of those scraps to win, and then convert, the penalty!

Subs:

Duncan Watmore (for Borini, 64) 6. Great impact sub.

Jeremain Lens (for Pienaar, 67) 6. Provided the cross from which Defoe was fouled.

Donald Love (for Gooch, 76) 5. Surprise choice to help shore up the midfield.