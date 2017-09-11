Simon Grayson insists Sunderland are not in crisis and discusses home form, attacking threat plus latest injury news

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has been speaking at the Academy of Light ahead of the Tuesday night clash against Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light.

Follow our live Sunderland AFC blog here:

Grayson was asked about the home form, whether it was a bigger job than he anticipated, whether he had concerns over the lack of goals plus the latest team and injury news in the television section of the press conference.

Here are some of the highlights:

Grayson on Sunderland's dismal home form after 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United. Sunderland haven't won at home since December last year.

"The good thing about the Championship is you lose a game on the Saturday and have another game quickly.

"We have to learn from Saturday and be as positive as we can be. Lets hope for either a scrappy win or a 3-0 or 4-0 win."

On Sunderland being a work in progress:

"It is still early days in the Championship. This is still a new group of players that are learning about us, each other, the club.

"It is such a big football club and many have not played at such a club like Sunderland. They want to be here for the right reasons.

"I don't like the phrase but it is a work in progress. We are building things.

"I have tried to be as positive as possible from day one. You can't dwell on the past but you still can't get away from what has happened. It has been a gradual decline of results at home.

"We have to do whatever is required. Win a game at home and it will be a different place.

"The place was rocking under Sam Allardyce when they stayed up. It is not a crisis. We are all frustrated and will come through the other side."

Bigger job than thought?

"I knew it would be a big job.

"There have been certain instances you could do without or things you were not aware of until you get inside a club but you use your skills to make it better.

"I didn’t think I’d be coming in and it would be all bright and breezy and positive because when a team gets relegated there are issues.

"We can affect what is in the future and that is everyone pulling in the right direction."

On Sheffield United defeat?

"When you lose a game you won't be happy, of course not. I won't get too carried away when we lose matches. I analyse everything, individually and as a group.

"The players were in Sunday and we were back down to work. They would have been in Sunday anyway with the game Tuesday.

"We are a work in progress. We have 10 new players. The players here are all committed to this football club. It will take time to adjust and build partnerships on the football pitch. We have to be more positive in the final third.

"There is nobody hurting more than them. We are all in this together."

Enough goals in the team?

"We haven't had some of our more creative players available. You want key players available; McGeady, Watmore. McManaman and Williams will be key players too.

"It is up to everybody to contribute, defenders should be scoring goals too. We need to work better at that end of the pitch too."

On injuries?

"A few have trained this morning and a few haven't. Whoever goes out has to give everything, work hard and be positive and let's affect what we can affect.

"Lamine [Kone] will be touch and go for the game. We will give him every opportunity along with the others too."

