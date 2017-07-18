Simon Grayson explains Vito Mannone's imminent Sunderland exit and discusses options

Simon Grayson has confirmed that Reading are on the brink of signing Vito Mannone.

The Royals have offered a fee of around £2 million for the Italian, who was not part of the squad for the friendly at Hartlepool United.

With just one year left on his deal, Grayson said Mannone was tempted by the potential of a longer deal.

The final decision was left with the long-serving goalkeeper.

Grayson said: "We’ve agreed a fee with Reading. The player is going into the last year of his contract and when a suitable offers comes in you have to consider it. We’ve made it clear to Vito it was up to him what he wanted to do, he felt for his long-term security it was probably best to go. I know he’s discussing personal terms and potentially having a medical.

"With any player, when they go into the last year of their contract, you’ve got to consider it. We’ll see where it goes, if it falls through for any reason Vito will be welcomed back. It was put into his hands what he wanted to do and he made the decision that he wanted to go."

The imminent move leaves the Black Cats light on goalkeeping options, with Mika the only senior stopper in the squad.

Grayson has been impressed with Max Stryjek but admits he will need to move swiftly to identify another stopper.

The Black Cats have been linked with a number of players in that position already, including Rob Green and Alex Smithies.

He said: "If he goes its clear we need another goalkeeper but you saw tonight young Max, I’m not saying he’s going to be number one but he’s shown what a good goalkeeper he is and what could be.

"We’re looking in all positions, we’re vulnerable to players leaving. If this had been a week ago we might have had a deal done by now but if he goes we’ve got a list of players we’ll be looking it."