Martin Bain reveals why Sunderland owner Ellis Short is ‘excited’ by Chris Coleman appointment

Martin Bain says Sunderland owner Ellis Short is ‘excited’ by the appointment of Chris Coleman.

Chief executive Bain admits Short is ‘fairly dismayed and distraught’ at the league position Sunderland find themselves in but remains fully committed to the Black Cats and is looking forward to Coleman’s reign.

“As I have said in recent weeks, he continues to fund shortfalls,” said Bain of owner Short.

“He is as desperate as anyone for the club to turn around and move forward.

“Is he excited by Chris’ appointment? Yes. Fundamentally without going over old ground we really do feel that Chris fits the bill and the profile.

“In terms of Ellis going forward and things we need to address, we will have that dialogue and of course Ellis is excited.

“He still sees opportunity in this football club and is fairly dismayed and distraught we are where we are.”

Coleman was named Sunderland boss after a lengthy recruitment process and Bain insists he was the club’s number one choice.

Michael O’Neill, Ally McCoist and Paul Heckingbottom were all in the running but Coleman was the only one offered the job.

Bain added: “I was delighted to get Chris. Chris mentioned the dialogue we had, there were no promises, no stiff expectations but a realisation of the challenges we face.

“But there’s a lot of opportunity and a lot of things were we can shoot forward and make the place different.

“I’ve got belief that when you’re representing the football club and all we have to offer, it is attractive.

“It was a delight to attract Chris, but not a shock.

“There’s a long-term belief that we can get the club back to where it belongs.

“We’re both well aware of the responsibilities we have despite all the negativity the club’s had in recent times it’s a massive opportunity with lots of positives.”