Jeremain Lens: It will be easier for me if Sunderland are relegated

Sunderland outcast Jeremain Lens claims it will be easier for him to sort his future out if the club is relegated this season.

Lens is on a season-long loan at Turkish outfit Fenerbahce after falling out of favour with Black Cats boss David Moyes.

Lens has been a hit in Turkey, and Fener are believed to be keen to make his move permanent.

Sunderland will want to recoup the majority of the £9million they paid Dynamo Kiev for the Dutch international under Dick Advocaat, and Lens has hinted he is keen on staying with the club.

However, he believes any move - and possibly a transfer fee - will be easier to negotiate should Sunderland be relegated from the Premier League.

Lens is reported as saying: "I would like to stay for many years at Fenerbahce but it's not just for me to look at.

"I hope I could get a signature that will allow me to stay here.

"I do not want to talk about my contract, but many things will be easier if Sunderland drop down. Let's wait and see."