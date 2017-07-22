Jeremain Lens: I'm a Sunderland player and I'll do everything for the club

Jeremain Lens says he will give everything for the club as long as he remains a Sunderland player.

The Dutch attacker has shone in pre-season after returning to Wearside after a loan spell at Fenerbahce.

Lens was expected to be one of the early departures from Sunderland this summer, with Fenerbahce and Turkish rivals Besiktas linked with a move for the player.

But while it is still expected that the forward will leave before the end of the transfer window, Lens says he will 'keep fighting' for the team as long as he remains a Sunderland player, after notching his third goal of pre-season in yesterday's 3-2 win over Bradford.

He said: “I’m feeling fit so hopefully I can continue my performances.

“The most important part of pre-season for the team – and also myself – is making sure you’re fit so you have to keep working hard to become as fit as possible.

“I’m a Sunderland player and because of that I’ll do everything for the club, so I’ll keep fighting and work hard for the team.

“And hopefully keep scoring goals!”

Lens scored another screamer against Bradford, just after setting up Josh Maja for the opener.

It continued his fine form, with the 30-year-old having also netted belters against Hartlepool United and Livingston.

“It’s always good to score goals,” added Lens to the club's official website.

“Sometimes you score beautiful goals and sometime they’re normal, so I’m lucky that I’m scoring nice ones in this moment.”