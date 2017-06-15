Huge blow for Sunderland as Derek McInnes says NO

Sunderland face a massive rethink in their search for a new manager – after Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes turned down the chance to become the Black Cats’ new boss.

Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen tonight announced that 45-year-old McInnes had rejected the opportunity to move to the Stadium of Light, following talks with Sunderland chief executive.

The rejection is an embarrassing blow for Sunderland, with time rapidly running out ahead of the new season.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne said on the Pittodrie club’s website: “I am personally absolutely delighted that Derek and Tony have agreed to stay and have never doubted their commitment to the club.

“Given what Derek has achieved here, there is inevitably going to be interest from other clubs and in making the decision to stay, he has demonstrated how much Aberdeen Football Club means to him. It is now up to all of us, the board, staff, players and supporters to show how much we appreciate having him at the helm by getting right behind him in every way possible.

“I make no bones about it, it would have been a massive blow to lose Derek at this time, not only when we are about to embark on the new season, but knowing that so much more can be achieved with them driving the Club forward.

“Derek is not only ambitious for himself, he has real ambitions for the club and we are all on the same page as to what we would like to achieve over the next period. We are in the process of rebuilding a strong squad to ensure we continue our on-field progress, we need to deliver the new training and community facilities and subsequently the new stadium.

“Over the last four seasons, I have built up an extremely strong relationship with Derek and that has been very important through this current challenging time and I am convinced that by continuing to work closely together, and with the rest of the team, that relationship will go from strength to strength.”