How Sunderland's record transfer fee has grown to £13.6million

Sunderland may be one of the Premier League's minor players these days when it comes to splashing the cash on players.

Yes, David Moyes set a new club transfer record today when he spent £13.6million on Didier Ndong from French side Lorient.

Don Goodman was Sunderland's first 500,000 man in 1991.

But in their heyday, when they were known as the 'Bank of England club', Sunderland were one of the Football League's big spenders, and twice paid world record fees for a player.

Here's how the club's record transfer fee has evolved.

1904 - £500: Alf Common, from Sheffield United

1908 - £1,000: Arthur Brown, from Sheffield United

Alex Rae was the first player for who Sunderland paid 1million.

1922 - £5,000: Michael Gilhooley, from Hull City

1922 - £5,500*: Warney Cresswell, from South Shields

1948 - £10,000: Len Shackleton, from Newcastle United

1950 - £30,000*: Trevor Ford, from Aston Villa

Craig Gordon became the most expensive goalkeeper in Britain when Sunderland paid 9million for him in 2007.

1965 - £50,000: Jim Baxter, from Glasgow Rangers

1970 - £100,000: Dave Watson, from Rotherham United

1979 - £320,000: Claudio Marangoni, from San Lorenzo

1988 - £450,000: Tony Norman, from Hull City (players + cash deal)

Darren Bent's signing took the club's transfer record to 10million.

1991 - £500,000: Don Goodman, from West Bromwich Albion

1996 - £1million: Alex Rae, from Millwall

1996 - £1.3million: Niall Quinn, from Manchester City

2002 - £5million: Tore Andre Flo, from Glasgow Rangers

2007 - £9million: Craig Gordon, from Heart of Midlothian

2009 - £10million: Darren Bent, from Tottenham Hotspur

The 13million paid for Asamoah Gyan was the club record fee until today.

2010 - £13.2million: Asamoah Gyan, from Rennes

2016 - £13.6million: Didier Mdong, from Lorient

* denotes a world record fee