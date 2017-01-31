Hartlepool United snap up Sunderland youngster on loan

Hartlepool United have beaten off competition from St Mirren to sign Sunderland youngster Andrew Nelson on loan.

The 19-year-old forward arrives at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium a deal until the summer.

It is Dave Jones second signing since taking over at Pools, following on from the capture of Middlesbrough keeper Joe Fryer last week.

And the manager was delighted to get the transfer over the line, ahead of this evening's transfer deadline.

"He’s a young player who has been recommended to us," said Jones.

"The club has had him watched over a period of time and the feeling is that he could be an asset for us.

"He is still quite young but that is where this club is at this moment in time.

"It’s important that we try to build good relationships with our local clubs so I would like to thank Sunderland for their help in arranging this deal."

A club statement describes the qualities the Black Cats' kid will bring to the Pools forward line between not and the end of the campaign. It said: "The pacey 19-year-old has earned a reputation for being a tireless worker, with his strong and robust style causing plenty of problems for defences.

"After making an impression in the Under-18 side at the Stadium of Light, Nelson’s competitive edge has seen him progress through the ranks and he has hit back from injury to join the club’s Under-23s this term."

Nelson has been handed the number 22.

He will be available to make his debut in this weekend's clash against Yeovil Town.