Graham Taylor passes away - 8-0 win against Sunderland was a career highlight

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died. He was aged 72.

A family statement said: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

Taylor managed England from 1990 until 1993. He was a club manager at Lincoln, Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves, and in recent years a pundit on the BBC and BT Sport.

It was at Watford where he became a big name, managing them in a successful spell.

Sunderland fans of a certain vintage will remember one particulalry painful game at Vicarage Road.

It happened on September 25, 1982, Watford beating the Rokermen 8-0 in the top flight at Vicarage Road.

Watford had topped the division a fortnight earlier, and raised eyebrows further by recording their highest league victory.

Luther Blissett scoring four goals, with Ross Jenkins and Nigel Callaghan adding two apiece.

Watford hit the woodwork a further four times, and Sunderland keeper Chris Turner pulled off a string of saves to keep the score down.

The Sunderland team that day was: Turner, Venison, Munro, Atkins, Hindmarch, Nicholl, Buckley, Rowell, McCoist, Pickering, Cumnmins. Sub Cooke.

Watford: Sherwood, Rice, Rostron, Taylor, Terry, Bolton, Callaghan, Blissett, Jenkins, Jacket, Barnes. Sub Armstrong.