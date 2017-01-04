Gary Rowell: Sunderland to cash in on Wahbi Khazri

With the January transfer window open, all the talk is of signings and whether David Moyes will be given the funds to significantly strengthen the team.

There is no doubt that without the shrewd business Sam Allardyce pulled off 12 months ago we’d now be playing in the second tier, looking forward to glamour games with the likes of Burton Albion, Rotherham and Brentford.

I hope Ellis Short will find a way to at least give Moyes the same backing Allardyce got 12 months ago as our very future could depend on it GARY ROWELL

People say that January is not a good time to sign players and I’m not sure why that should be as the first month of 2016 was certainly a good time to bring in Wahbi Khazri, Jan Kirchhoff and Lamine Kone who all hit the ground running and if Moyes can come up with three signings that had the impact they all did the chances are the Black Cats will survive.

Whether Moyes has the money to do that though is unclear.

He may have to wheel and deal, selling assets first to boost his transfer kitty.

If that is the case then one of Allardyce’s key signings, Khazri, looks the likeliest selling option as the Tunisian has struggled for a game so far and if he’s not playing we may as well cash in.

I know the club has said there are limited funds available but I hope that is just a way of lowering expectations and that Ellis Short will find a way to at least give Moyes the same backing Allardyce got 12 months ago as our very future could depend on it.