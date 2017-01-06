David Moyes issues injury update on Victor Anichebe as Sunderland prepare to use youngsters in FA Cup

David Moyes has said Victor Anichebe could have an outside chance of facing Stoke City next weekend.

The Nigerian striker will miss the FA Cup third round clash with Burnley, leaving Moyes with limited options as he tries to plot his way through the famous competition.

The Sunderland boss has, however, been boosted by the return of Jason Denayer to training.

Moyes said that he 'expects' the Belgian to be fit for the clash with Sean Dyche's team.

Anichebe was substituted with a hamstring injury in game at Turf Moor on New Year's Eve, but Moyes has said that the injury is not 'severe' and they will do everything he can to get him fit for for next weekend.

He said: "He has a hamstring injury and he’s not available for this game.

“Can we try to get him ready for the next game, of course we will, but I’m not sure yet.

“His problem is not too severe, but in the same breath, it isn’t nothing,

“We hope the recovery he’s had and the recovery over the next week or so will give him a chance for the next game."

Moyes also revealed that Billy Jones is an injury doubt for the FA Cup game, and said that a number of the club's youngsters will get a chance to be part of the squad.

He said: "We just about have 11.

“But there is a question mark against Billy Jones who is feeling his hamstring a little bit, we’ll have to assess him too and that could take the numbers down a bit further."



Steven Pienaar also misses out with a calf problem. Joel Asoro, George Honeyman, Josh Maja, Elliott Embleton, Ethan Robson and Michael Ledger could all be part of the squad.