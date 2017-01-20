David Moyes gives transfer update - including Sunderland link to international stars and Lamine Kone's future

Sunderland manager David Moyes has given an update on transfer business at Sunderland.

Moyes was speaking to the media this morning ahead of tomorrow's big Premier League clash with West Brom.

But as well as team news, transfer talk was high on the agenda.

Sunderland have been linked with a host of players over recent days, including Montpellier playmaker Ryad Boudebouz and Porto midfielder Andre Andre.

Moyes has played down a lot of the speculation, however, along with claims that former Sunderland boss Saam Allardyce wants to take Lamine Kone to Crystal Palace.

The Black Cats boss said: "We've been linked with four or five players this week and I can tell you that none of them are the ones we're in for.

"I'm not aware of any interest from Crystal Palace in Lamine Kone at present."