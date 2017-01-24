Crystal Palace weigh up £11million move for ex-Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for former Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila.

Ex-Black Cats boss Sam Allardyce is looking to strengthen his midfield options at Palace ahead of Tuesday night's deadline and M'Vila would cost Sunderland's relegation rivals £11million.

The 26-year-old had been set to re-join Sunderland on a permanent three-and-a-half-year contract when his Rubin Kazan deal expired last month.

But M'Vila's representatives informed Sunderland he no longer wanted to return to Wearside following a successful loan spell last season.

He then signed a new deal with the Russian side but that contract is understood to include a clause that would allow M'Vila to join a Premier League side for £11million.

Allardyce is now weighing up whether to make a move for the central midfielder, with the Russian transfer window opening on Wednesday.

Sunderland officials had been in negotiations with the Russian side throughout last summer over the permanent transfer of fan favourite M’Vila.

But any hopes of landing him were thwarted by cash-rich Rubin Kazan’s refusal to go any lower than their £8.5million asking price for a player who at the time had just a few months left on his deal.

As a result, a pre-contract agreement was then agreed between M’Vila and the Black Cats for the midfielder to join in January until his change of heart.

Meanwhile, the Echo understands Sunderland's Under-23 coach Andy Welsh is to join Warren Joyce's backroom staff at Wigan Athletic.

Welsh has been in charge of the Black Cats Under-23 side since Robbie Stockdale was promoted to first-team duties last year.

Reports that Welsh was to leave for Wigan first surfaced in November last year. The Echo understands compensation has been agreed.

Long-serving Sunderland academy manager Ged McNamee and assistant academy manager Danny Philpott have also left the club in recent months.