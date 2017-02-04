Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4: Who scooped man of the match in brilliant Selhurst Park win?

Sunderland put four past Crystal Palace to boost their survival hopes - but who scooped the man of the match?

Plenty of contenders with Jermain Defoe scoring twice and some excellent performances from the likes of Lamine Kone, Jason Denayer and Didier Ndong.

Sunderland (5-3-2)

Vito Mannone: Made a couple of comfortable saves first half. Had much more to do second half and did it well...7

Billy Jones: Looked to have fouled Hennessey in the build-up to Kone's opener, not that Sunderland fans cared. Defended well....7

Lamine Kone: Brilliant goal, tidy finish. Brilliant defending too. Back to his best in front of the manager that brought him to England.....9. MOM.

John O'Shea (C): Some booming clearances at the heart of the Sunderland defence. Went off injured during the second half.....8

Jason Denayer: Defended well, calm in possession and made some important clearances. Excellent second half including a superb goalline block....9

Bryan Oviedo: Really impressive debut at left-back, positional play excellent, strong tackle, showed he is keen to get forward too.....9

Didier Ndong: What a strike! Crucial goal from the Gabon midfielder to make it 2-0. AFCON has done him world of good.....8

Jack Rodwell: The curse is finally over! Finally wins a Premier League game he has started for Sunderland. Went off injured six minutes into the second half....7

Seb Larsson: Early booking for late foul on Zaha and was fortunate to escape a second 20 minutes in. Marshalled the midfield....8

Adnan Januzaj: Januzaj back in for Borini and produced two assists. Much improved from the Belgian.....8

Jermain Defoe: Early chance well saved by Hennessey but was clinical just before half-time. Two goals in three minutes. Superb finishing......9

Subs

Darron Gibson (for Rodwell, 51): Sat in front of the back four. Kept it simple....7

Joleon Lescott (for O'Shea, 57): Important headed clearance within minutes of coming on....7

Steven Pienaar (for Januzaj, 77): Nice and steady from Pienaar....7

Subs Not Used: Mika, Borini, Khazri, Manquillo.

Bookings: Larsson (5), Januzaj (31), Kone (70)

Goals: Kone (10), Ndong (43), Defoe (45+1, 45+3)

Crystal Palace (5-3-2):

Hennessey, 5, Ward 3, Dann (C) 4, Tomkins 3, Delaney, 2, (Townsend, 45, 6), Van Aanholt 4, Cabaye 5 (Ledley, 26, 5), McArthur, 5 (Remy, 61, 6), Puncheon 5, Zaha 5, Benteke 5.

Subs Not Used: Speroni, Fryers, Sakho, Flamini.

Bookings: Zaha (32), Ward (66), Puncheon (84)

Goals: None

Attendance: 25,310

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands) Could have given a foul for Sunderland opener but got the big decisions right aside from that.....6