Barnsley boss out of the running as Sunderland continue search for new manager

Sunderland have ended their interest in Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom, who spent four years at the club as a youngster, has had a stellar start to his managerial career at Barnsley and emerged as an early frontrunner for the vacancy.

The 40-year-old spoke of his happiness at his boyhood club and town and was thought to have concerns about the risk of leaving for Sunderland.

The Black Cats had weighed up making an official approach but that seems certain now not to happen.

Robbie Stockdale will lead the side against Millwall as the search continues for a successor to Simon Grayson.

Michael O'Neill is also out of the running as he weighs up his Northern Ireland future.

Chris Coleman remains the bookmakers favourite while Ally McCoist remains hopeful that he will be considered for the job.

Sunderland have insisted that they will take their time to find the right candidate for a job given the magnitude of the task at hand.