Adnan Januzaj agent admits Lyon interest but says star's happy at Sunderland - and Man United haven't said they want to sell

Adnan Januzaj's agent has admitted that Lyon are interested in signing the winger - but says he's enjoying life at Sunderland.

The Belgium international is on a season-long loan at Sunderland from Manchester United as he looks to get his career back on track.

The winger was linked yesterday with a move to Lyon, although the Echo understands there is no release clause in his contract with Sunderland.

While Man United intend on selling fellow winger Memphis Depay this month, Januzaj's representative Dirk Devriese insists the club has not indicated they are prepared to jettison the Belgian.

But he admits there is a lot of interest in the player from France which they will listen to.

"Lyon are one of the many French clubs who have recently sounded out Adnan's plans," Devriese told HLN.

"Out of respect, we to listen to everyone. However, the ultimate decision is with Manchester United and we have not heard from them that the club wants to sell Adnan.

"Adnan was strong against both Chelsea and against Liverpool. On 'Match of the Day', he is getting rave reviews. It is going well and the manager, David Moyes, believes in him."