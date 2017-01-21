Peterlee Sunday League: Pounder and Saliki steer Horden fighters into County Cup quarter-finals

Horden CW Supporters defied the big freeze to storm into the quarter-finals of the Durham County Sunday Cup.

Man of the match Jack Pounder and Charlie Saliki did the damage as the Supporters Club ran out narrow 2-1 winners against Sunderland side Hylton Castle TWR Bifold Doors.

John Bowes was outstanding at the back to help the Horden men through to the last eight.

Horden will visit Jarrow Robin Hood Perth Green for their quarter-final tie on Sunday, February 5.

Only four league games were given the green light as frozen pitches caused chaos across the divisions.

In the First Division, Easington Lane WMC, with plenty of games in hand on the clubs above them, are mounting a serious promotion push.

They defeated another club in with a shout for promotion, Seaham Marlborough, winning 5-3 in an entertaining showdown.

Man of the match Matty Weirs stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick for Lane, while John Purvis and sub Jai Young also got on the scoresheet.

Ryan Martin’s brace and a strike from star performer Anthony Cook kept Marlborough in the game all the way.

In the only Premier Division match to get the go-ahead, champions and leaders Dawdon Welfare Park added three more points to their unbeaten tally.

The Green Drive men enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Peterlee Helford United thanks to two goals from Robbie Bird and an effort from Paul Atkinson.

Jack Walker was star man for the Welfare in their solid defence as they made it nine wins out of 10 in the league, extending their lead to six points.

Johnny Briggs was top man for fourth-top Helford.

There were two matches in the Second Division.

Table-toppers Seaham Parkside maintained their title push, moving two points clear after edging home 4-3 against newcomers Grangetown WMC in a thrilling battle.

Two goals apiece from leading scorer Michael Kennedy and Kevin Price just proved enough for Parkside, whose man of the match was Andrew McGhin.

Star man Jack Barnes fired a double, with Chris Liddle also on target, for never-say-die Grangetown.

Horden Cricket Club had their work cut out before moving into second place in the table thanks to a 1-0 win against Haswell Oddfellows Arms.

Carl Stephenson, in goal for the Oddfellows Arms, was superb between the sticks, producing save after save until he was finally beaten by Shaun Bentley for the only goal.

Michael Ridley was the stand-out performer for Horden, who leapfrogged their opponents with the victory.