Over-40s League: John Hogg Funerals march to Catholic Club success

John Hogg Funerals boosted their Second Division survival bid with a fine away victory.

John Hogg finished 5-2 winners at third-bottom South Shields Catholic Club to climb two places to 10th in the table, four points above the drop zone.

Peterlee Helford slumped to a 9-0 drubbing at Wallsend Boys Club, who moved into top spot, a point above Blakelaw SC by a point, with a game in hand.

Only a handful of matches managed to beat the freeze, in the worst weekend for postponements all season.

Wearmouth Old Boys battled to secure a 1-1 Fourth Division draw at home to Durham County.

The point took Wearmouth three points clear of second-bottom Oddfellows Arms, although their neighbours have two games in hand.

Bottom club Trimdon Vets were beaten 3-1 at Hartlepool Jacksons Arms.

In Division Three, leaders Stanley moved two points clear of Newcastle East End but were held to a 1-1 draw by third-top Richmond Town, who remain three points behind.

The only Premier Division game to get the green light saw Tudhoe Black Horse win 3-0 at Darlington Shuttle and Loom, leapfrogging their hosts into eighth place.