Over-40s League: John Hogg Funerals march to Catholic Club success

Wearmouth Old Boys (red white) take on Durham County in one of the few games to beat last week's freeze. Picture by Tim Richardson

John Hogg Funerals boosted their Second Division survival bid with a fine away victory.

John Hogg finished 5-2 winners at third-bottom South Shields Catholic Club to climb two places to 10th in the table, four points above the drop zone.

Peterlee Helford slumped to a 9-0 drubbing at Wallsend Boys Club, who moved into top spot, a point above Blakelaw SC by a point, with a game in hand.

Only a handful of matches managed to beat the freeze, in the worst weekend for postponements all season.

Wearmouth Old Boys battled to secure a 1-1 Fourth Division draw at home to Durham County.

The point took Wearmouth three points clear of second-bottom Oddfellows Arms, although their neighbours have two games in hand.

Bottom club Trimdon Vets were beaten 3-1 at Hartlepool Jacksons Arms.

In Division Three, leaders Stanley moved two points clear of Newcastle East End but were held to a 1-1 draw by third-top Richmond Town, who remain three points behind.

The only Premier Division game to get the green light saw Tudhoe Black Horse win 3-0 at Darlington Shuttle and Loom, leapfrogging their hosts into eighth place.