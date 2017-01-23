Northern League: Late heartbreak floors RCA in nine-goal Shildon thriller

Sunderland RCA suffered a heartbreaking final 11 minutes as Shildon hit back for a 6-3 First Division victory at Meadow Park on Saturday.

Shildon were playing their first match under new boss Daniel “Bobby” Moore following Gary Forrest’s resignation after more than a decade in charge.

Although RCA went 1-0 down after just 20 seconds, through a Lewis Wing shot, James Cassidy equalised after 18 minutes, when his shot beat goalkeeper Peter Jeffries.

Billy Greulich-Smith then made it 2-1 for the visitors, but two goals in a blistering five-minute spell saw them justifiably 3-2 in front at half-time.

Michael Charlton equalised with a close-range shot and John Butler then fired RCA in front.

They kept their lead until Greulich-Smith’s headed equaliser on 79 minutes.

Shildon powered forward from that point, going ahead with an 83rd minute Anthony Bell penalty.

Mickey Rae made it 5-3 and, two minutes into injury time, Wing scored his second of the game to kill off RCA, who must now focus on this weekend’s FA Vase tie at Newport Pagnell Town.

Seaham Red Star played well in their 4-0 home win over Guisborough Town, although they left it late.

The lowly visitors remained level until the 75th minute when Luke Proctor slid the ball home, following good work from Craig Lynch.

Robbie Bird then scored a remarkable five-minute hat-trick.

His first came on 83 minutes when he sidefooted home. He finished a good team move in the 86th minute then fired in from close range to make it 4-0 two minutes later.

Washington eased their relegation fears, impressively hammering Newton Aycliffe 5-0.

Stuart Bramley opened the scoring with a powerful header on 17 minutes, and Jordan Jewson made it 2-0 on the half hour, when he finished well from close range.

Five minutes before the break, Matthew Waters scored at the front post top extend the lead.

Aycliffe were killed off by two goals in the final nine minutes, Jonny Wightman scored with a brilliant curling shot, then, two minutes from time, Waters scored his second with a neat header to complete the rout.

Ryhope CW were outgunned 4-0 at Penrith.

Jamie Street’s cross somehow found the net to give the Cumbrians the lead.

The second came in the 54th minute, following a scramble in the box, with Martyn Coleman poking the ball home.

Coleman made it 3-0 on 63 minutes and then played in Andrew Murray-Jones to slide home a fourth.

Chester-le-Street lost a thriller 3-2 at home to Bishop Auckland, but moved off the bottom on goal difference.

The Cestrians took a seventh minute lead, when David Latham smashed the ball home from inside the box, but Alex Francis’s 25-yard free-kick found the top corner to equalise on 39 minutes.

In the second half, Andrew Johnson’s 200th goal for Bishops (in just 209 games), a 65th minute penalty, put the visitors ahead, only for Lee Mole to head Chester level 12 minutes later.

However, Bishops won it in the 89th minute when Ryan Noble got in front of keeper Jack Wilson to head home a free-kick.

Chester-le-Street manager Colin Wake said: “Overall, we were magnificent to a man, but football is a cruel game at time and when we were in the ascendency, we conceded in the dying seconds, with no time to mount another serious attack.”

Bishop Auckland manager Steve Riley said: “I was very pleased to get the three points and also for Andrew Johnson, who scored his 200th goal for the club.

“It was a very tight game and probably would have ended in a draw, but for us scoring very late in the game. Chester played very well considering they are currently bottom of the league.”

South Shields won 7-0 at neighbours Jarrow Roofing to maintain the pressure on leaders North Shields.

David Foley and Dillon Morse gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead in six minutes.

Foley went on to complete a hat-trick, with Gavin Cogdon adding a double before Morse’s second, from the edge of the box, completed the scoring.

North Shields had to come from behind to win 3-1 away to spirited West Auckland.

Ibby Hassan pounced on a rebound and smashed West in front, in the first minute of the second half, but the Robins levelled on 53 minutes, when defender Grant Hickman put through his own goal when trying to deal with a good cross from Dean Holmes.

Four minutes later, Lee Mason cut in and fired a 15-yard shot in off the bar to put Shields ahead. Craig McFarlane capitalised on a poor clearance to slam home a clinching third for the Robins.

Consett ruthlessly demolished lowly West Allotment Celtic 5-0 to stay fifth.

They were kept at bay until Luke Sullivan converted a 41st minute penalty, after a foul on Danny Craggs, who doubled the lead with a fine strike right on half-time.

Michael Sweet slotted home on 49 minutes, then converted Matty Slocombe’s pass for 4-0 three minutes from time. Dan Hawkins fed Lewis Teasdale an easy chance to score the final goal.