Hartlepool boss wants defender and striker

A striker and a centre-half are at the top of Hartlepool United’s wanted list in the January transfer window.

Following the departure of Jake Carroll to Cambridge United, Pools boss Craig Hignett is hopeful that he will be able to add at least two more players to his ranks before the end of the window.

And he has set his sights on bringing in a centre-back, having allowed Toto Nsiala to leave for Shrewsbury Town last week, as well as a forward to provide competition for club captain Billy Payner and top-scorer Padraig Amond.

The manager said: “We are actively looking for a centre-half. I’m actively looking for a striker.

“But saying that, January is a window where you either get people who others don’t want or people who are coming to the end of their contracts.

“We have lost Toto (Nsiala) and Jake (Carroll). And we have brought Sean (Kavanagh) in, who is cover for Jake really.

“January can be a weird window.”

Hignett, who confirmed Brad Fewster’s potential arrival from Middlesbrough, says Pools have to be clever with their dealings, especially when it comes to loan players.

“I have got a lot of people who are willing to help us,” Hignett said of offers of players from other managers.

“But I have to be careful because you are only allowed five.”

Pools are in action away to Crawley Town in League Two tomorrow.