Dave Jones determined to deliver success as new Hartlepool United boss

New boss Dave Jones has joined Hartlepool United for the “challenge” of building a successful club – and he intends to “deliver”.

The 60-year-old was last night appointed as the successor to Craig Hignett, who was sacked as Pools manager in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat at Crawley.

Jones has said Pools chairman Gary Coxall “sold” the club to him.

He will be unveiled to the media today and is to take charge on Monday, with caretaker boss Sam Collins leading the side into Saturday’s vital home League Two clash with Stevenage.

While Jones has been away from the dugout for three years since his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, he has a wealth of experience from a career spanning over 800 matches, with Stockport, Southampton, Wolves and the Owls.

“This football club has struggled for quite a few years, but it has a good fanbase and all the trappings to be a success and hopefully that’s what I’ve been brought in to try to deliver,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky that my career has been quite successful so I don’t want to spoil that, I want to continue that.”

Jones told Pools Player HD that there was one big factor which motivated him to come to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium

“The challenge,” he said.

“People have this idea that you have to be in the higher echelons of the game to enjoy it.

“Talking to Gary, I was sold on the idea and it’s really tickled my fancy.

“I used to come here many years ago when I was with Stockport, I know the place, the tradition the fact Hartlepool have a good following and a good away support.

“Now what is needed is a good team and good performances and get it to grow.

“Hopefully I can deliver that.

“There are no guarantees but my CV does say that I can do it so hopefully that continues.”

Jones faces the prospect of turning around the fortunes of a club down in 19th place in League Two, just four points above the relegation zone.

He intends to do that and “build” Pools up in the long-term.

“They [the owners] sold the project to me and I hope it’s an exciting time, it’s a club that wants to go places,” he said.

“Hopefully I can deliver that.

“When you bring in a new manager they will always have their own ideas.

“All through my career I’ve built – I like building teams.

“The more successful the team is, the more successful the actual football club becomes, you don’t need to be a genius to work that out.

“My priority is to make sure the club grows and it grows pretty quickly.”

Jones has appointed one-time Sunderland loanee Kevin Cooper as his assistant, while Collins will continue as the club’s development coach.