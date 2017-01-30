New courses for anyone wanting to be a cricket scorer

Interested in learning how to score? The Durham Cricket Board Association of Cricket Officials will be running two scoring courses at the Emirates Riverside in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, February 19 and Sunday, March 26, a club scorer course will be run from 10am until 4pm with a cost of £40.

The course is ideal for anyone wishing to become qualified as a Scorer, or to develop their scoring skills.

A total cricket scoring course will also be held on Sunday, March 19 from 9.30am until 4pm at a cost of £25. This course is for those persons who have attended the Club Scorer course and achieved the Level 1 qualification, or have five years experience as a scorer. This looks at all area of computer scoring.

Place are available on both courses. Anyone interested should contact County scoring officer Sam Blacklock at samblacklock1997@gmail.com for more details and application forms.