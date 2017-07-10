NE Premier League: Whitburn battle well to deny dominant Hetton Lyons

Whitburn fought gallantly to see out a draw, though hosts Hetton Lyons had the better of the match at Lilywhite Terrace.

Hosts Lyons, who won the toss and elected to bat, piled on 239-7 declared in 55 overs.

Captain Jarvis Clay again led by example with a brilliant 49-ball 76, with 11 fours and a six.

Dominic Thomson added 43, with three fours, Chris Martin made 29, with five fours), Jonny Malkin hit 25 and Shaun Birbeck 24 not out.

Mark Elliott snaffled 4-76 for the Villagers, with Kieran Waterson, Paul Davidson and James Thompson also striking.

Whitburn batted well in their reply to clinch the draw, without ever threatening to give Lyons only a second league defeat.

Brydon Carse led the way with four fours and two sixes in 47, off 74 balls, with Thompson hitting 37 and fellow opener Dan Shurben 24. Ross Carty had five boundaries in 28, off 66 balls, down the order, to see out the win.

Malkin took 3-30 for Lyons, supported by Cameron Grimwood (2-40) and Josh Coughlin (2-26), with Ben Whitehead also striking.

Bottom club Felling got the better of Eppleton in a ‘winning draw’, their first of the season.

The Tynesiders had one of their best days with the bat all season, making 232 all out in 57.5 overs.

Josh Mason top-scored on 59, with four fours and three sixes, with Gary Scott adding 32, with five fours, captain Stuart Walker 23 and Michael Malthouse 28.

Piers Davison grabbed 4-45 for Eppleton, backed by Jandre Erasmus (2-34) and Alex Simpson (2-22), while Craig Scurr and David Wilkinson also struck.

Eppleton lost Luke Henderson for nought, but they managed to see out their 52 overs on 129-7, with some resilient knocks.

Joe Coyne had six fours and a six in a patient, 103-ball 42 not out, while Marcus Brown made 20 off 44 balls, Erasmus 20 off 47 and Dean Musther 12 off 50.

Scott (2-40) and Craig Stephenson (2-25) were Felling’s top bowlers.

Champions Chester-le-Street had a nightmare at Ropery Lane against Newcastle, who stormed to a stunning 10-wicket triumph.

Chester fell to 21-5, with a best partnership of just 24 before they were all out for 71 in the 29th over. Only Quentin Hughes (24 off 59 balls) and Liam Simpson (14) reached double figures.

Oliver McGee swooped for 5-9 in 9.5 electrifying overs, while Callum Harding took 3-15 and Sean Tindale 2-40.

Durham Academy squeezed home by two wickets away to Tynemouth, who were dismissed for 102 in 48.4 overs.

Tahir Khan top-scored with 23 for the home side as Scott Steel snatched 4-23, Liam Trevaskis took 3-18 and Haidar Shafiq 3-29.

The youngsters found batting equally difficult and only got home in the 46th over of their reply, with eight men down.

They were 16-5 before Jamie Dass (29 off 106 balls) and Eddie Hurst (37 off 100 balls) turned them around enough to secure victory, helped by Matthew Oswell’s 10 not out.

Second-bottom South Shields endured an eighth defeat of the season, by 10 wickets to leaders South Northumberland.

The Wood Terrace outfit were all out for 129, with Salman Ahmed hitting 50, with six fours and a six, while Michael Dunn added four fours in 27.

Jonny Wightman grabbed 4-38, backed by Simon Birtwisle (3-17) and Lee Crozier (2-27).

South North then cruised to victory in the 18th over, with Birtwistle hitting 16 fours and a six in a 65-ball 80 not out, while Marcus North had eight boundaries in an unbeaten 48.

Stockton lost by five wickets at Benwell Hill.

The Teessiders made 141 in 53.3 overs, led by Ryan Wallace (57) and Hassan Raza (36no). Haseeb Adam took 5-33 and Sameet Brar 4-36.

Benwell Hill won in the 33rd over, led by Phillip Nicholson (27), Brar (26) and Azam (25).