NE Premier League: Washington outgun Mainsforth, while Boldon miss out in top-of-the-table thriller against Sacriston

Washington ran out convincing five-wicket winners at home to Mainsforth in Division One on Saturday.

Anton Muller (102 off 83 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) was the undoubted star of the show as the visitors post 156 all out, with only Tom Orton (20) and Kieren Jowett (11) also reaching double figures.

Mark Watson maintained his impressive form with a haul of 5-52, backed by Abhijal Mansingh (3-12) and Malinga Surappulige (2-22).

Despite losing Mansingh at 0-1, Ben Mussett (30, with five fours), Durham star Jack Burnham (21), Josh Wilson (57no, with eight boundaries) and Joe Thompson (28no) guided Washington home in the 38th over, finishing on 159-5.

Muller grabbed 3-47.

Boldon lost top spot in a thrilling defeat at new leaders Sacriston.

Boldon put on 107 for the first wicket and 119 for the third, thanks to Chris Ellison (54, with seven fours and two sixes), Nick Sampson-Barnes (43), Umar Waheed (65, with eight fours and a six) and Ian Pattison, whose 69 featured four boundaries and four sixes.

They declared on 261-8 after 54.4 overs, with Nathan Hall bagging 4-44 and Graham Hubber 2-62.

Sacriston, though, eased to a nine-wicket victory in the 46th over as Daniel Anderson hit 14 fours and a six in an unbeaten 107.

Fellow opener Hall was run out, by Ian Male, for 94, with 11 fours and three sixes), while Reece Carr had five fours and a six in an unbeaten 35-ball 44.

Sunderland missed out at home to Blaydon, falling 30 runs short of victory at Ashbrooke.

The Tynesiders made 252-8 declared in 55 overs, inspired by Paul Underwood’s 105, with 12 fours and two sixes. Neil Browne hit eight fours in 80, with David Bailey adding 21.

James Davies snatched 3-35 for Sunderland, backed by Daniel Sanderson (2-43), with Elliot Smith also striking.

Sunderland slipped to 13-2 in their reply, but Usman Arshad (27) and Muhammad Ullah Khan steadied the ship before Ramanpreet Singh fired eight fours in 69, Chris Youldon added 23 and Jonny Shurben had three fours and three sixes in a 32-ball 47. They were all out for 223, though, giving Blaydon a 29-run victory as Joe Reynolds plundered 5-46 and Ross Burden took 2-52.

Struggling Seaham Harbour succumbed by 148 runs to hosts Brandon, who climbed to second place with the win.

Ryan Nicholson’s 15 fours in 111 and Matthew Brown (32) put on 90 for the first wicket, then Nicholson and Gordon Muchall (73, with nine fours) took them to 209-2, before declaring on 258-6.

Greg Davison was the pick of Harbour’s bowlers, with 3-74, backed by Nathan Corkhill (2-51) and Jack Forrester (1-43).

Seaham, though, slumped to 7-3 and 61-8 before closing on 110 all out in 30.5 overs, led by Davison (30, with four fours), Niall Cowell (23) and Corkhill (22, with five boundaries). Moin Ashraf bagged 4-53, supported by Muchall (2-16), Oscar Dewhurst (2-13) and Sairaj Raghavan (2-27).

Burnmoor were denied victory by a stirring rearguard action by Burnopfield, who closed on 142-9 as Liam Dixon (3-26) and Liam Burgess (3-79) impressed with the ball.

Earlier, Moor posted 246-6, with Paul Craig (54) supported by good efforts from Owen Lancaster (39no), Allan Worthy (39), Steven Meek (31) and Gareth Harte (35).

Gateshead Fell fought hard to see off Willington by two wickets.

Joe Cooke (43), Jake Louth (62), Steven Alderson (28) and Steven Bradwell (28no) steered Willington to 181 all out as Jamie Arkle snatched 5-57, backed by two wickets apiece from Richard Steele and Jonathan Roseby.

Fell lost four cheap wickets, but David Daley (32), Michael Elliott (90) and Robert Stacey (31) did enough to see them over the line on 183-8 in the 45th over. Reagan Klemt snaffled 4-52 and Connor Hodgson 3-41.