NE Premier League: Six-wicket Talbot leads Lyons to thumping victory over Tynemouth

Hetton Lyons demolished visitors Tynemouth by 68 runs in a one-sided Premier Division clash at Lilywhite Terrace on Saturday.

Despite slipping to 23-2, Lyons turned their fortunes around to declare on 240-8 as opener Jonny Malin’s 54, with 10 boundaries, was supported by Chris Martin (50, with seven fours), captain Jarvis Clay (60, with seven fours) and 18 apiece from Robert Talbot and Josh Coughlin.

David Hymers grabbed 4-40 and Martin Lee Pollard 2-47, but Tynemouth struggled badly with the bat in their reply and were duly dismissed for just 72.

Talbot had a day to savour in the sunshine, bagging 6-22 in eight overs, backed by Coughlin (2-17) and wickets from Ben Whitehead and Cameron Grimwood. Niall Piper top-scored with 20 as Tynemouth stumbled from 1-3 to 3-5 and 19-7 before rallying to a semblance of respectability.

South Shields were blown away by rampant Eppleton at Church Road, with the victors picking up 22 points thanks largely to david Wilkinson’s heroics.

Shields’ innings, of just 90 all out, lasted just 37.3 overs, with Salman Ahmed (29, with five fours), Sam Embleton (12) and Matthew Muchall (11no) top-scoring.

Wilkinson enjoyed a tremendous day, taking 6-27 in 12.3 overs, supported by wickets from Luke Henderson (2-18), Jandre Erasmus and Xavier Owen.

Eppleton slumped to 28-3 in reply but got home by five wickets in the 29th over thanks to Joe Coyne (21), Erasmus (36, with seven boundaries) and Dean Musther’s unbeaten 11.

Whitburn were outgunned by hosts Newcastle at Jesmond.

The Villagers were dismissed for 183 in the 58th over, led by Paul Shields (44, with six fours), James Thompson (37, with six boundaries), Daniel Shurben (27), Brydon Carse (25) and Andrew Turns (25).

Jacques Du Toit snatched 4-46, supported by two wickets apiece from Alasdair Appleby and Oliver McGee.

South North cruised to an eight-wicket victory in the 28th over as Ben McGee hit four fours and two sixes in 51 not out, Michael Richardson added 31 and Joshua Phillips had 18 fours and a six in an unbeaten 97.

Craig Smith took 2-54.

Champions Chester-le-Street endured another setback, going down by three wickets to visitors Stockton for their third defeat of the season.

Durham all-rounder Adam Hickey’s 75, with six fours and a six, led Chester to 251-8 declared, backed by George Harrison (38, with five fours), Andrew Smith (29, with six boundaries) and Quentin Hughes, whose 65 featured eight fours and a six.

In response, Hickey took 3-43 and Smith 3-39, but the Teessiders sealed victory in the 55th over, as Kevin Ward (69), Harding (40), Matthew Gill (34) and Joe Hewison (32) all impressed.

The Durham Academy were at leaders South North and recorded an excellent draw.

The home side made 213-9 declared, with opener Simon Birtwisle scoring 63 and John Graham 69. Haidar Shafiq returned 3-49 and Christopher McBride 3-27.

In reply, the Academy put on 63 for the first wicket, with Scott Steel making 38 and Ross Greenwell contributing an excellent 64 off 124 balls. Birtwisle then carved up the middle order, with 3-33, but the Academy held on for the draw.

Bottom club Felling secured a ‘winning draw’ at home to high-flying Benwell Hill.

Benwell made 171-8 in 58 overs, led by James Schofield’s unbeaten 70-ball 43 as Craig Stephenson took 5-14 in 15 brilliant overs and Anthony Trotter weighed in with 3-38.

Gary Scott’s best knock of the season (75, with seven fours) led Felling to 165-7, just seven runs short of victory, with Joshua Mason adding four fours and a six in 35. The loss of five wickets for five runs hit their push for victory. Haseeb Azam claimed an excellent 5-38 with the ball.