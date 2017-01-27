Hartlepool boxer Martin Ward to fight Spain's Abigail Medina for European title

Martin Ward's European Union title challenge at Houghton is off - but it's not bad news for the Hartlepool boxer.

The gifted southpaw was scheduled to take on Cristian Rodriguez for the vacant super-bantamweight belt on Saturday, March 4.

But the Spaniard has been ruled out due to a disciplinary issue and Ward has been promoted to be the mandatory challenger to the European title, currently held by another Spanish fighter, Abigail Medina.

The European Boxing Union could have put forward a new EU opponent but instead have ordered Medina v Ward.

Ward-Rodriguez was the top of the bill contest at Rainton Meadows Arena and the show will go on with a new headliner.

Team Ward are thrilled with the news and they will now look to begin negotiations to bring Medina to this country.

Medina won the European title in December when he enjoyed a unanimous points victory over France's Jeremy Parodi in Gran Canaria.

It was the 28-year-old's 17th career win, with just three defeats and two draws on his record. Eight of his victories have come inside the distance.

Ward, also 28, has 24 victories to his credit with three losses and one draw, with five of his wins early.