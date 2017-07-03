Athletics: 160 finishes as Washington Running Club double numbers for annual Bottoms Up Cup

Washington Running Club doubled their numbers for their second multi terrain 5k within Princess Anne Park yesterday.

There were around 160 finishers for the Bottoms Up Cup, a memorial race for former member Stephens Bottoms.

Runners compete in Washington Running Clubs multi-terrain race at the Princess Anne Park yesterday. Picture by Tim Richardson.

Ashington’s Kurt Heron won the challenging race in 18min 08sec from Gateshead’s Paul Waller (18.28), with Low Fell’s Stephen McGrath third (19.01.

Sunderland Harrier Steven Gordon finished sixth and first Over-40 and club mate Paul Collins took 11th for first Over-50.

The women’s winner was Low Fell’s Anna McLean (21.30).

Sunderland Harrier Simon O’Donnell finished 10tth (16.46) in the Middlesbrough 5k yesterday, a race won by Leeds City athlete Wondye Fikre (15.15) from New Marske’s Dominic Shaw (15.22).

Sunderland Harriers’ also had Steven Duffy in 14th (17.12), Callum Greig 64th (18.58) and Kris Cantle 68th (19.03).

Sunderland Strollers saw John Cook finish 19th (17.21) and Mark Hobson 81st (19.20).

Saltwell’s Abrahams Tewelde (27.18) dominated the Angel View race, winning by nearly two minutes.

Houghton Harrier Lee Dover finished third (30.17). Clubmate Steve Johnson finished second Over-45 in 11th (32.59) and Adam Middleton was first Under-21 in 24th (35.52).

Sunderland Harriers placed Allan McManus in 28th (36.31) and Paul O’Brien 29th (36.54).

Morpeth’s Jane Hodgson won the women’s race in ninth place overall (32.06). Sunderland Harrier Vikki Cotton was fifth (38.52).

Houghton Harriers youngsters turned out in strength with the first five runners home in the Under-15 race coming from the club.

Henry Johnson led the way in first and he was followed by Will Bellamy, Nicole Phillips, Anna Pigford and Jack Seeney.

Tom Pigford was sixth in the Under-11s race.

Sunderland Harrier Alice Smith won her fourth race in a row in the Tynedale 10k.

She recorded 38.07 to finish 36th overall. Clubmate Andy Powell set a new PB in fourth (32.29) and Kevin Calvert finished seventh (32.43).