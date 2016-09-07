Drunk woman punched female shopkeeper in the face 10 times and stole bottle of Lambrini

A drunk Washington woman punched a female shopkeeper in the head 10 times and stole a bottle of Lambrini.

Nadine Bedlington, 31, had decided to drown her sorrows after being diagnosed with a string of mental disorders, Sunderland magistrates heard.

Having been drinking at home with her partner, on March 19, she left the property and headed to a nearby convenience store, the court was told.

Prosecutor Laura Lax said Bedlington went to Sangha stores in Manor Road, Sulgrave, at about 6pm on March 19.

Once there, she took a bottle of Lambrini from the display, then punched female shopkeeper Baljit Sangha 10 times the head, Miss Lax added.

Bedlington, of Western Terrace, Concord, admitted assault and theft.

The bottle of wine was later recovered, the court was told.

A probation report, read out in court, said: “She has very little memory of the offence and the events preceding it.

“She was drinking, drowning her sorrows.

“Two days prior to the offence, she had been diagnosed with bi-polar, ADHD and borderline personality disorder.

“She had been drinking at her partner’s house and has very little memory of the events.

“She doesn’t know why she left the house and headed in the opposite direction.

“She tells me she isn’t a heavy drinker now, but she was in her past.”

The court heard, Bedlington now claims sickness benefits, having previously worked all her life, until last year.

Her last job was as a warehouse assistant, a position she had held for five years.

The pre-sentence report recommended a six-month community order with up to 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Phillipa Wylie, defending, said: “It’s a highly appropriate sentence in relation to what you have heard.”

Bedlington was fined £40 and was told to pay £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, and £50 in compensation to the lady in the shop.