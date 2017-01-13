Violent seas and snowy hills as winter weather hits North East

The North East escaped heavy flooding and thunderstorm chaos as the region received a dusting of snow.

Elsewhere in the country, blizzards have grounded flights and disrupted transport - and authorities here had been prepared for potential floods as high tides combined with strong winds.

Our photographer captured these wintry scenes at Roker Pier in Sunderland and Cleadon Hills in South Tyneside.

The snow is now beginning to melt, however, and police are urging drivers to take care in the thaw - and look out for melting snow turning to ice in freezing temperatures.