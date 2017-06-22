Sunderland University and Sunderland College ranked alongside Durham University in new ratings system

Sunderland University and Sunderland College have both been granted silver awards in the new Teaching Excellence Framework.

The new system is a government-backed assessment scheme of undergraduate teaching quality across all higher education institutions in England, which also includes some institutions in Scotland and Wales, with others opting not to take part.

More than 130 UK universities and other higher education institutions being awarded gold, silver or bronze ratings for the quality of their teaching.

Both Sunderland University and Sunderland College obtained silver status, ranking them alongside Durham University, which was one of the UK's leading universities which missed out on the top gold award.