Sunderland Airshow organisers announce flying schedule for 2017

The skies above Sunderland will again be filled with some of the world's most famous aircraft and spectacular flying displays this year.

Organisers of the Sunderland International Airshow has announced the planned flying display programme over the three day event, which takes place from July 21 to 23 in 2017.

Friday's launch event will be a mix of music, machines and magnificent displays with a fireworks finale to conclude the first day, with the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team dropping in formation from the skies on Saturday to launch the main weekend flying programme.

John Kelly, the senior councillor responsible for the airshow preparations, said: "I'd like to thank the RAF Falcons for opening this year’s display programme, and for their unwavering support of the Sunderland International Airshow since it was first held in 1989 as a one day event.

"They thrilled the crowds at those first airshows, and have continued to do so over the years. As they have been joined by other RAF aerial attractions such as the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, our airshow has continued to grow in popularity with bigger and bigger crowds.

"Hopefully this year's event will be one of the best ever as we welcome back favourites such as the Red Arrows and Typhoon Display Team, and introduce some new attractions including The Fireflies who combine pyrotechnics with flying.”

This year's planned flying programme - subject to changes and additions - includes aircraft displays from the Red Arrows, Typhoon, Tutor, Chinook (Sunday only), The Blades, Gerald Cooper and Sally B, The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Bristol Blenheim Mk 1, P51 Mustang, Autogyro, Bronco and Fireflies with an appearance by the Great North Air Ambulance.

There will also be parachute teams the RAF Falcons and the British Army Tigers Freefall Team.

Victoria French, head of events at the council, said "The Sunderland International Airshow 2107 is already shaping up to be one of the best airshows we have ever staged.

"There is so much for everyone to enjoy and we hope people will come along to join us along the seafront for a truly spectacular family event.

"For anyone looking for a little bit of added luxury this year, there are hospitality packages available in the catered Aviation Lounge and Executive Lounge with more information available at www.sunderlandinternational​airshow.co.uk ."

Northumbria Police’s Silver Commander for the Sunderland International Airshow, is once again Superintendent Sarah Pitt.

Supt Pitt said: "The Airshow is a fantastic event. This will be the third year I have led the policing operation for the weekend and I am really looking forward to it.

"We have worked closely with the organisers to ensure the event runs smoothly, and will continue to do so in the run up."