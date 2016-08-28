Steam engines provide impressive and unusual back drop for roots music festival

Roaring steam engines provided an impressive – if unusual – back-drop to a brand new music festival.
The Station Steam Up and Americana Roots Music Show took place at Ryhope Engines Museum.
Organised by a number of musicians, including the Heavenly Thrillbillies, it was held in part to back the city of culture bid.
The three-piece, which includes Andy Fraser, Gary Brewis and Phil Wynn, was part of a lineup including Auld Man’s Bacciem, Pipedream, George Pallas and more.
Andy said: “The Heavenly Thrillbillies have done a lot of the organisation for today because we’ve been coming here since we were kids.
“We’ve got a stage downstairs and one on the mezzanine. It’s a celebration of Sunderland’s root music and a mix of everything else.
“It’s an absolutely glorious venue to play, with the feed-off from the atmosphere. All the bands have been knocked out playing it.”
Gary added: “We are doing our bit for the city of culture bid.”