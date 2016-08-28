Steam engines provide impressive and unusual back drop for roots music festival

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Roaring steam engines provided an impressive – if unusual – back-drop to a brand new music festival.

The Station Steam Up and Americana Roots Music Show took place at Ryhope Engines Museum.

John Wilkins performs at The Station Steam Up and Americana Roots Music Show, Ryhope Engine Museum, Sunderland.

Organised by a number of musicians, including the Heavenly Thrillbillies, it was held in part to back the city of culture bid.

The three-piece, which includes Andy Fraser, Gary Brewis and Phil Wynn, was part of a lineup including Auld Man’s Bacciem, Pipedream, George Pallas and more.

Andy said: “The Heavenly Thrillbillies have done a lot of the organisation for today because we’ve been coming here since we were kids.

“We’ve got a stage downstairs and one on the mezzanine. It’s a celebration of Sunderland’s root music and a mix of everything else.

“It’s an absolutely glorious venue to play, with the feed-off from the atmosphere. All the bands have been knocked out playing it.”

Gary added: “We are doing our bit for the city of culture bid.”

