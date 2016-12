Roker was the best place to catch sight of tonight's supermoon, if the pictures you have sent us are anything to go by.

We received a selection of stunning shots, even if the conditions weren't absolutely perfect.

Donna Tomlin captured this beautiful image in Seaham.

David Fletcher was among the many trying to catch the perfect shot: " It was a little cloudy but I (and about a zillion other photographers at Roker) managed to get the moon before it hid in the clouds completely," he said.

Thanks to everyone who sent their images in.

Connor Newton snapped the supermoon behind the lighthouse

Paul and Yvonne Cowey were also at Roker.