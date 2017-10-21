Police backed by readers as stats show force is improving

Police officers in Sunderland have been backed after statistics showed the force was making improvements.

Data released by the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) and police recorded crime earlier this week showed how crime has changed over the last year.

With the level of estimated crime recorded by CSEW having continued to fall, and the number of crimes recorded by police having increased, it is believed improvements in crime recording processes have played a part.

In addition, some crime types, in particular those of a sexual nature, have seen increases in the numbers recorded.

This, it is believed, shows that victims have more confidence to come forward and report incidents. The efforts of the police in making improvements were largely applauded by readers commenting on the story on the Echo’s Facebook page.

Andrea Buttling posted: “Don’t understand people knocking the police, considering all the cuts they’ve had and the hours they put in.”

Syeda Rahman added: “I have mixed ratings for them.

“Crime-wise, I feel we have been let down, but when we have needed them for family support they have been absolutely brilliant showing compassion, and the response time was great too. Guess you can’t please all people all the time.”

Stewart Wright said: “They do a cracking job with their hands tied. They have a difficult job.

“All police officers deserve more credit – most are just like us and want to make the world a better place.”

Beverly Cant posted: “They do their best with the limited resources they have.”

However, others criticised the force.

David Purvis wrote: “This is the worst police service in over 20 years, and the hard core criminal never gets caught.”

Mark Crozier added: “You never see police like you used to in the old days, on foot or in a car! They are rarer than dinosaurs.”

Raymond Davison posted: “Confidence remains high hahahaha! I think no confidence is nearer the mark.”